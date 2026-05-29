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Jackson Chourio
Milwaukee Brewers

Jackson Chourio

Milwaukee Brewers • #11 RF

Jackson Chourio And Brewers Take On Astros On May 29

Jackson Chourio and the Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Friday, May 29 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Chourio has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Chourio is hitting for a .267 BA, .315 OBP and .384 SLG with a 30.4% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .699 and he has scored nine runs. In 92 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. Chourio has recorded five steals on five attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

The Astros will send Kai-Wei Teng (3-3) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 2.19 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jackson Chourio

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