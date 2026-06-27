Jack Perkins And Athletics Play Angels On June 27

Perkins is 2-3 with a 6.26 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.