Jack Leiter And Rangers Take On Yankees On April 27

Leiter is 1-1 with a 4.97 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Thursday when he threw five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Yankees are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

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