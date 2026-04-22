Jack Leiter And Rangers Take On Pirates On April 22

Leiter is 1-1 with a 4.87 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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