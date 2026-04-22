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Jack Leiter
Texas Rangers

Jack Leiter

Texas Rangers • #22 SP

Jack Leiter And Rangers Take On Pirates On April 22

Jack Leiter will get the start for his Texas Rangers against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Globe Life Field, on Wednesday, April 22 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Leiter has -118 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Leiter is 1-1 with a 4.87 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jack Leiter

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