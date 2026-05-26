Jack Leiter And Rangers Play Astros On May 26

Leiter is 1-4 with a 4.61 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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