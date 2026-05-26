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Jack Leiter
Texas Rangers

Jack Leiter

Texas Rangers • #22 SP

Jack Leiter And Rangers Play Astros On May 26

Jack Leiter will get the start for his Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, on Tuesday, May 26 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Leiter has -104 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Leiter is 1-4 with a 4.61 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jack Leiter

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