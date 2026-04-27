Jack Kochanowicz And Angels Face White Sox On April 27
Jack Kochanowicz will get the start for the Los Angeles Angels against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Monday, April 27 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Kochanowicz has -120 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Kochanowicz is 2-0 with a 3.10 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
The White Sox are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.