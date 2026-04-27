Jack Kochanowicz And Angels Face White Sox On April 27

Kochanowicz is 2-0 with a 3.10 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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