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Jack Kochanowicz
Los Angeles Angels

Jack Kochanowicz

Los Angeles Angels • #41 SP

Jack Kochanowicz And Angels Square Off Against Tigers On May 26

Jack Kochanowicz will get the start for the Los Angeles Angels against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Tuesday, May 26 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Kochanowicz has -118 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Kochanowicz is 2-3 with a 4.55 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw six innings against the Athletics, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Tigers are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jack Kochanowicz

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