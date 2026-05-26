Jack Kochanowicz And Angels Square Off Against Tigers On May 26

Kochanowicz is 2-3 with a 4.55 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw six innings against the Athletics, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Tigers are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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