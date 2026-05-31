Jack Kochanowicz And Angels Play Rays On May 31

Kochanowicz is 2-3 with a 4.99 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed four innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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