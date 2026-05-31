Jack Kochanowicz And Angels Play Rays On May 31
Jack Kochanowicz will get the start for the Los Angeles Angels against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Sunday, May 31 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Kochanowicz has +110 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Kochanowicz is 2-3 with a 4.99 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed four innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
The Rays are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.