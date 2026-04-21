Jack Kochanowicz And Angels Face Blue Jays On April 21
Jack Kochanowicz will get the start for the Los Angeles Angels against the Toronto Blue Jays at Angel Stadium, on Tuesday, April 21 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Kochanowicz has +116 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Kochanowicz is 2-0 with a 3.47 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
The Blue Jays are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.