Jack Kochanowicz And Angels Face Blue Jays On April 21

Kochanowicz is 2-0 with a 3.47 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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