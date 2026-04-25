Jack Flaherty And Tigers Play Reds On April 25

Flaherty is 0-1 with a 3.47 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw 3 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering no earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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