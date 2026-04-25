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Jack Flaherty
Detroit Tigers

Jack Flaherty

Detroit Tigers • #9 SP

Jack Flaherty And Tigers Play Reds On April 25

Jack Flaherty will get the start for the Detroit Tigers against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Saturday, April 25 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Flaherty has -138 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Flaherty is 0-1 with a 3.47 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw 3 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering no earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jack Flaherty

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