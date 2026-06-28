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Jack Flaherty
Detroit Tigers

Jack Flaherty

Detroit Tigers • #9 SP

Jack Flaherty And Tigers Square Off Against Astros On June 28

Jack Flaherty will get the start for his Detroit Tigers against the Houston Astros at Comerica Park, on Sunday, June 28 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Flaherty has -108 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Flaherty is 1-8 with a 5.35 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday, June 12 when he threw three innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jack Flaherty

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