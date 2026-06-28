Jack Flaherty And Tigers Square Off Against Astros On June 28

Flaherty is 1-8 with a 5.35 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday, June 12 when he threw three innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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