Jac Caglianone And Royals Square Off Against White Sox On June 28
Jac Caglianone and the Kansas City Royals will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Sunday, June 28 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Caglianone has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Caglianone is hitting for a .265 BA, .337 OBP and .481 SLG with a 30.3% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .818 and he has scored 39 runs. In 297 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the White Sox.
Anthony Kay (6-2) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 4.24 ERA in 76 1/3 innings pitched, with 63 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.