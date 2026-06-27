Jac Caglianone And Royals Square Off Against White Sox On June 27

Caglianone is hitting for a .269 BA, .341 OBP and .489 SLG with a 30.4% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .830 and he has scored 39 runs. In 293 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

The White Sox are sending Davis Martin (9-3) out for his 16th start of the season as he aims for his 10th victory. He is 9-3 with a 3.18 ERA and 87 strikeouts through 87 2/3 innings pitched.

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