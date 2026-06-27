Jac Caglianone And Royals Square Off Against White Sox On June 27
Jac Caglianone and his Kansas City Royals will face the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Saturday, June 27 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Caglianone has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Caglianone is hitting for a .269 BA, .341 OBP and .489 SLG with a 30.4% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .830 and he has scored 39 runs. In 293 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.
The White Sox are sending Davis Martin (9-3) out for his 16th start of the season as he aims for his 10th victory. He is 9-3 with a 3.18 ERA and 87 strikeouts through 87 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.