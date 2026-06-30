Jac Caglianone And Royals Square Off Against Rays On June 30

Caglianone is hitting for a .265 BA, .337 OBP and .481 SLG with a 30.3% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .818 and he has scored 39 runs. In 297 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the White Sox.

Griffin Jax makes the start for the Rays, his 12th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.33 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 54 2/3 innings pitched.

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