Jac Caglianone And Royals Square Off Against Rays On June 30
Jac Caglianone and the Kansas City Royals will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Kauffman Stadium, on Tuesday, June 30 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Caglianone has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Caglianone is hitting for a .265 BA, .337 OBP and .481 SLG with a 30.3% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .818 and he has scored 39 runs. In 297 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the White Sox.
Griffin Jax makes the start for the Rays, his 12th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.33 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 54 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.