Jac Caglianone And Royals Face Rays On June 25

Caglianone is hitting for a .272 BA, .344 OBP and .490 SLG with a 29.5% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .834 and he has scored 39 runs. In 285 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Rays.

The Rays will look to Casey Legumina (2-1) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.