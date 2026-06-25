Jac Caglianone And Royals Face Rays On June 25
Jac Caglianone and the Kansas City Royals will face the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Thursday, June 25 at 12:10 p.m. ET. Caglianone has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Caglianone is hitting for a .272 BA, .344 OBP and .490 SLG with a 29.5% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .834 and he has scored 39 runs. In 285 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Rays.
The Rays will look to Casey Legumina (2-1) in his second start this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.