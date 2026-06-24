Jac Caglianone And Royals Face Rays On June 24

Caglianone is hitting for a .277 BA, .349 OBP and .498 SLG with a 29.2% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .847 and he has scored 38 runs. In 281 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his most recent game, he mashed two homers in his previous game (going 3-for-5) against the Rays.

The Rays will send Griffin Jax (2-5) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 3.67 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched.

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