Jac Caglianone And Royals Face Rays On June 23

Caglianone is hitting for a .270 BA, .344 OBP and .472 SLG with a 29.3% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .816 and he has scored 35 runs. In 276 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 27 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Shane McClanahan gets the start for the Rays, his 15th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.33 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 67 2/3 innings pitched.

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