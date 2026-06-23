Jac Caglianone And Royals Face Rays On June 23
Jac Caglianone and his Kansas City Royals will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Tuesday, June 23 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Caglianone has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Caglianone is hitting for a .270 BA, .344 OBP and .472 SLG with a 29.3% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .816 and he has scored 35 runs. In 276 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 27 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Rays.
Shane McClanahan gets the start for the Rays, his 15th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.33 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 67 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.