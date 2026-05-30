Jac Caglianone And Royals Take On Rangers On May 30

Caglianone is hitting for a .235 BA, .301 OBP and .388 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .689 and he has scored 18 runs. In 186 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Kumar Rocker makes the start for the Rangers, his 10th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 3.96 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.