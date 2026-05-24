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Jac Caglianone
Kansas City Royals

Jac Caglianone

Kansas City Royals • #14 1B

Jac Caglianone And Royals Play Mariners On May 24

Jac Caglianone and the Kansas City Royals will face the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium, on Sunday, May 24 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Caglianone has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Caglianone is hitting for a .247 BA, .310 OBP and .416 SLG with a 30.4% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .725 and he has scored 18 runs. In 168 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Bryan Woo gets the start for the Mariners, his 11th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.51 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jac Caglianone

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