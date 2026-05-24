Jac Caglianone And Royals Play Mariners On May 24

Caglianone is hitting for a .247 BA, .310 OBP and .416 SLG with a 30.4% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .725 and he has scored 18 runs. In 168 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Bryan Woo gets the start for the Mariners, his 11th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.51 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.

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