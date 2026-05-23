Jac Caglianone And Royals Face Mariners On May 23

Caglianone is hitting for a .247 BA, .311 OBP and .420 SLG with a 29.9% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .731 and he has scored 18 runs. In 164 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 10 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

George Kirby makes the start for the Mariners, his 11th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.45 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.

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