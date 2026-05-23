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Jac Caglianone
Kansas City Royals

Jac Caglianone

Kansas City Royals • #14 1B

Jac Caglianone And Royals Face Mariners On May 23

Jac Caglianone and his Kansas City Royals will square off against the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium, on Saturday, May 23 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Caglianone has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Caglianone is hitting for a .247 BA, .311 OBP and .420 SLG with a 29.9% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .731 and he has scored 18 runs. In 164 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 10 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

George Kirby makes the start for the Mariners, his 11th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.45 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jac Caglianone

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