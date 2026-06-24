J.T. Realmuto And Phillies Take On Nationals On June 24

Realmuto is hitting for a .206 BA, .287 OBP and .328 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .615 and he has scored 20 runs. In 202 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 22 runs. Realmuto has recorded three steals on three attempts. He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a double and a walk) in his most recent game against the Nationals.

Carson Palmquist starts for the first time this season for the Nationals.

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