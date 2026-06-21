J.T. Realmuto And Phillies Face Mets On June 21

Realmuto is hitting for a .209 BA, .290 OBP and .331 SLG with a 20.2% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .622 and he has scored 19 runs. In 193 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 19 runs. Realmuto has recorded three steals on three attempts. He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (2 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs) against the Mets.

David Peterson gets the start for the Mets, his eighth of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.91 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.

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