J.T. Ginn And Athletics Square Off Against Yankees On May 30

Ginn is 2-3 with a 3.19 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw 2 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering two earned runs without allowing a hit.

The Yankees are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 3.4 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

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