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J.T. Ginn
Oakland Athletics

J.T. Ginn

Oakland Athletics • #35 RP

J.T. Ginn And Athletics Square Off Against Yankees On May 30

J.T. Ginn will get the start for the Athletics against the New York Yankees at Sutter Health Park, on Saturday, May 30 at 10:05 p.m. ET. Ginn has -150 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Ginn is 2-3 with a 3.19 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw 2 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering two earned runs without allowing a hit.

The Yankees are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 3.4 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
J.T. Ginn

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