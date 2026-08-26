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J.T. Ginn
Oakland Athletics

J.T. Ginn

Oakland Athletics • #35 RP

J.T. Ginn And Athletics Square Off Against Twins On Aug. 26

J.T. Ginn will get the start for the Athletics against the Minnesota Twins at Sutter Health Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 9:05 p.m. ET. Ginn has +120 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Ginn is 8-8 with a 3.60 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 132 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
J.T. Ginn

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