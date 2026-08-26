J.T. Ginn And Athletics Square Off Against Twins On Aug. 26

Ginn is 8-8 with a 3.60 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 132 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.