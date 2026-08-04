J.T. Ginn And Athletics Play Reds On Aug. 4

Ginn is 8-6 with a 3.46 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 109 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday, July 19 when he tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals while giving up only one hit.

The Reds are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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