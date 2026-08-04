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J.T. Ginn
Oakland Athletics

J.T. Ginn

Oakland Athletics • #35 RP

J.T. Ginn And Athletics Play Reds On Aug. 4

J.T. Ginn will get the start for the Athletics against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Ginn has -140 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Ginn is 8-6 with a 3.46 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 109 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday, July 19 when he tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals while giving up only one hit.

The Reds are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
J.T. Ginn

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