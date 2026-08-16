J.T. Ginn And Athletics Play Rangers On Aug. 16

Ginn is 8-7 with a 3.53 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.