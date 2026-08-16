FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
J.T. Ginn
Oakland Athletics

J.T. Ginn

Oakland Athletics • #35 RP

J.T. Ginn And Athletics Play Rangers On Aug. 16

J.T. Ginn will get the start for the Athletics against the Texas Rangers at Sutter Health Park, on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 4:05 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Ginn is 8-7 with a 3.53 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
J.T. Ginn

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Oakland AthleticsRecent Oakland Athletics Player News

View All Oakland Athletics Player News