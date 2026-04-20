J.T. Ginn And Athletics Face Mariners On April 20
J.T. Ginn will get the start for his Athletics against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Monday, April 20 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Ginn has -102 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Ginn is 0-0 with a 3.31 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Thursday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
The Mariners are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.