J.T. Ginn And Athletics Face Mariners On April 20

Ginn is 0-0 with a 3.31 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Thursday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.

The Mariners are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.