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J.T. Ginn
Oakland Athletics

J.T. Ginn

Oakland Athletics • #35 RP

J.T. Ginn And Athletics Play Angels On June 26

J.T. Ginn will get the start for the Athletics against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Friday, June 26 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Ginn has -104 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Ginn is 5-4 with a 3.16 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
J.T. Ginn

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