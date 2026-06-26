J.T. Ginn And Athletics Play Angels On June 26

Ginn is 5-4 with a 3.16 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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