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Ivan Herrera
St. Louis Cardinals

Ivan Herrera

St. Louis Cardinals • #48 C

Iván Herrera And Cardinals Square Off Against Diamondbacks On June 25

Ivan Herrera and the St. Louis Cardinals will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Busch Stadium, on Thursday, June 25 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Herrera has +750 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Herrera is hitting for a .261 BA, .404 OBP and .420 SLG with a 15.5% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .824 and he has scored 53 runs. In 354 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 35 runs. Herrera has recorded five steals on five attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 2) against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (3-6) to the mound to make his 17th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 6.10 ERA and 52 strikeouts through 79 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ivan Herrera

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