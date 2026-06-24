Iván Herrera And Cardinals Face Diamondbacks On June 24

Herrera is hitting for a .263 BA, .405 OBP and .423 SLG with a 15.4% strikeout rate and a 13.4% walk rate. His OPS is .828 and he has scored 53 runs. In 351 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 35 runs. Herrera has recorded five steals on five attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

Mitch Bratt gets the call to start for the Diamondbacks, his first this season.

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