Iván Herrera And Cardinals Play Diamondbacks On June 22
Ivan Herrera and his St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Busch Stadium, on Monday, June 22 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Herrera has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Herrera is hitting for a .265 BA, .405 OBP and .429 SLG with a 15.5% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate. His OPS is .834 and he has scored 53 runs. In 343 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 35 runs. Herrera has recorded five steals on five attempts. He racked up three RBI (going 3-for-5 with a home run) in his last game against the Royals.
Merrill Kelly (5-6 with a 5.81 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.