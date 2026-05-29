Iván Herrera And Cardinals Square Off Against Cubs On May 29
Ivan Herrera and his St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium, on Friday, May 29 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Herrera has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Herrera is hitting for a .264 BA, .390 OBP and .423 SLG with a 17.5% strikeout rate and a 13.4% walk rate. His OPS is .813 and he has scored 31 runs. In 246 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Brewers.
Shota Imanaga (4-5 with a 4.04 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 12th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.