Iván Herrera And Cardinals Square Off Against Cubs On May 29

Herrera is hitting for a .264 BA, .390 OBP and .423 SLG with a 17.5% strikeout rate and a 13.4% walk rate. His OPS is .813 and he has scored 31 runs. In 246 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Shota Imanaga (4-5 with a 4.04 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.