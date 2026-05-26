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Ivan Herrera
St. Louis Cardinals

Ivan Herrera

St. Louis Cardinals • #48 C

Iván Herrera And Cardinals Play Brewers On May 26

Ivan Herrera and his St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Tuesday, May 26 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Herrera has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Herrera is hitting for a .262 BA, .387 OBP and .426 SLG with a 17.6% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .812 and he has scored 31 runs. In 238 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Brewers.

Kyle Harrison makes the start for the Brewers, his 10th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 1.77 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ivan Herrera

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