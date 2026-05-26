Iván Herrera And Cardinals Play Brewers On May 26

Herrera is hitting for a .262 BA, .387 OBP and .426 SLG with a 17.6% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .812 and he has scored 31 runs. In 238 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Brewers.

Kyle Harrison makes the start for the Brewers, his 10th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 1.77 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.

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