Isaac Paredes And Astros Play Yankees On April 26

Paredes is hitting for a .220 BA, .319 OBP and .341 SLG with an 18.1% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .661 and he has scored nine runs. In 94 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Yankees.

Luis Gil (1-1 with a 4.11 ERA and nine strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.