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Isaac Paredes
Houston Astros

Isaac Paredes

Houston Astros • #15 3B

Isaac Paredes And Astros Square Off Against Tigers On June 27

Isaac Paredes and his Houston Astros will face the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Saturday, June 27 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Paredes has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Paredes is hitting for a .246 BA, .343 OBP and .409 SLG with a 16.5% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .752 and he has scored 31 runs. In 321 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 41 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Framber Valdez gets the start for the Tigers, his 17th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.91 ERA and 75 strikeouts through 89 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Isaac Paredes

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