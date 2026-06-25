Isaac Paredes And Astros Square Off Against Tigers On June 25

Paredes is hitting for a .248 BA, .347 OBP and .415 SLG with a 16.9% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .762 and he has scored 31 runs. In 314 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 40 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Blue Jays.

Troy Melton (4-0) takes the mound for the Tigers in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 2.56 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.

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