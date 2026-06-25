Isaac Paredes And Astros Square Off Against Tigers On June 25
Isaac Paredes and his Houston Astros will square off against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Thursday, June 25 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Paredes has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday evening.
What It Means
Paredes is hitting for a .248 BA, .347 OBP and .415 SLG with a 16.9% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .762 and he has scored 31 runs. In 314 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 40 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Blue Jays.
Troy Melton (4-0) takes the mound for the Tigers in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 2.56 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.