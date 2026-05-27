Isaac Paredes And Astros Face Rangers On May 27

Paredes is hitting for a .240 BA, .332 OBP and .366 SLG with a 15.9% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .698 and he has scored 19 runs. In 208 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

Jacob deGrom makes the start for the Rangers, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.86 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.