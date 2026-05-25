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Isaac Paredes
Houston Astros

Isaac Paredes

Houston Astros • #15 3B

Isaac Paredes And Astros Square Off Against Rangers On May 25

Isaac Paredes and the Houston Astros will face the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Monday, May 25 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Paredes has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Paredes is hitting for a .251 BA, .342 OBP and .383 SLG with a 16.6% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .725 and he has scored 19 runs. In 199 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 20 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent game against the Cubs.

Kumar Rocker gets the start for the Rangers, his ninth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.60 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 45 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Isaac Paredes

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