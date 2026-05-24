Isaac Paredes And Astros Play Cubs On May 24

Paredes is hitting for a .246 BA, .338 OBP and .380 SLG with a 16.9% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .719 and he has scored 19 runs. In 195 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 20 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Shota Imanaga makes the start for the Cubs, his 11th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.37 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.

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