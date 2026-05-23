FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Isaac Paredes
Houston Astros

Isaac Paredes

Houston Astros • #15 3B

Isaac Paredes And Astros Play Cubs On May 23

Isaac Paredes and the Houston Astros will face the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Saturday, May 23 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Paredes has +650 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Paredes is hitting for a .244 BA, .335 OBP and .375 SLG with a 17.3% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .710 and he has scored 19 runs. In 191 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Colin Rea (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.98 ERA in 47 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Isaac Paredes

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Houston AstrosRecent Houston Astros Player News

View All Houston Astros Player News