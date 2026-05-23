Isaac Paredes And Astros Play Cubs On May 23

Paredes is hitting for a .244 BA, .335 OBP and .375 SLG with a 17.3% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .710 and he has scored 19 runs. In 191 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Colin Rea (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.98 ERA in 47 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.

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