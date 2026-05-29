Isaac Paredes And Astros Square Off Against Brewers On May 29

Paredes is hitting for a .241 BA, .333 OBP and .380 SLG with a 15.5% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .713 and he has scored 21 runs. In 213 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 22 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Rangers.

Coleman Crow (0-0) pitches for the Brewers to make his third start of the season.

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