Isaac Paredes And Astros Square Off Against Brewers On May 29
Isaac Paredes and the Houston Astros will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers at Daikin Park, on Friday, May 29 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Paredes has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Paredes is hitting for a .241 BA, .333 OBP and .380 SLG with a 15.5% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .713 and he has scored 21 runs. In 213 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 22 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Rangers.
Coleman Crow (0-0) pitches for the Brewers to make his third start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.