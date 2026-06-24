Isaac Paredes And Astros Square Off Against Blue Jays On June 24

Paredes is hitting for a .249 BA, .350 OBP and .415 SLG with a 16.8% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .765 and he has scored 31 runs. In 309 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 39 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 6 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.

Trey Yesavage makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 11th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.76 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 55 2/3 innings pitched.

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