Isaac Paredes And Astros Square Off Against Blue Jays On June 23

Paredes is hitting for a .247 BA, .350 OBP and .417 SLG with a 16.5% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .767 and he has scored 31 runs. In 303 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 38 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 3 with an RBI against the Blue Jays.

Shane Bieber will make his first start of the season for the Blue Jays.

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