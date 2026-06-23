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Isaac Paredes
Houston Astros

Isaac Paredes

Houston Astros • #15 3B

Isaac Paredes And Astros Square Off Against Blue Jays On June 23

Isaac Paredes and his Houston Astros will take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Tuesday, June 23 at 4:07 p.m. ET. Paredes has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday morning.

What It Means

Paredes is hitting for a .247 BA, .350 OBP and .417 SLG with a 16.5% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .767 and he has scored 31 runs. In 303 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 38 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 3 with an RBI against the Blue Jays.

Shane Bieber will make his first start of the season for the Blue Jays.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Isaac Paredes

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