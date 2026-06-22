Isaac Paredes And Astros Take On Blue Jays On June 22

Paredes is hitting for a .246 BA, .348 OBP and .418 SLG with a 16.4% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .766 and he has scored 31 runs. In 299 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 37 runs. He strung together three hits (going 3 for 4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Guardians.

Dylan Cease gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 14th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 2.71 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.

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