Isaac Paredes And Astros Take On Blue Jays On Aug. 4

Paredes is hitting for a .252 BA, .349 OBP and .417 SLG with a 14.6% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .767 and he has scored 44 runs. In 458 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 60 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.

Trey Yesavage makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 18th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.73 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 91 2/3 innings pitched.

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