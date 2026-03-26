Isaac Paredes And Astros Square Off Against Angels On March 26

Paredes had a .254 BA, .352 OBP and .458 SLG with a 17.4% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate last season. His OPS was .809 and he scored 53 runs. In 438 plate appearances, he hit 20 home runs and drove in 53 runs.

Jose Soriano starts for the first time this season for the Angels.

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