Isaac Paredes And Astros Square Off Against Angels On March 26
Isaac Paredes and the Houston Astros will face the Los Angeles Angels on Opening Day at Daikin Park, on Thursday, March 26 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Paredes has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Paredes had a .254 BA, .352 OBP and .458 SLG with a 17.4% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate last season. His OPS was .809 and he scored 53 runs. In 438 plate appearances, he hit 20 home runs and drove in 53 runs.
Jose Soriano starts for the first time this season for the Angels.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.