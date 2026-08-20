Isaac Collins And Royals Play Athletics On Aug. 20

Collins is hitting for a .226 BA, .325 OBP and .348 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .673 and he has scored 40 runs. In 418 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 36 runs. Collins has recorded six steals on 11 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Gage Jump makes the start for the Athletics, his 16th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.50 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.

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