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Ian Seymour
Tampa Bay Rays

Ian Seymour

Tampa Bay Rays • #61 RP

Ian Seymour And Rays Face Royals On June 25

Ian Seymour will get the start for his Tampa Bay Rays against the Kansas City Royals at Tropicana Field, on Thursday, June 25 at 12:10 p.m. ET. Seymour has -140 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Seymour is 3-1 with a 4.98 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ian Seymour

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