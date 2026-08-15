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Ian Seymour
Tampa Bay Rays

Ian Seymour

Tampa Bay Rays • #61 RP

Ian Seymour And Rays Face Orioles On Aug. 15

Ian Seymour will get the start for his Tampa Bay Rays against the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field, on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Seymour has -111 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Seymour is 9-3 with a 4.08 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ian Seymour

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