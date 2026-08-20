Ian Seymour And Rays Square Off Against Blue Jays On Aug. 20

Seymour is 9-3 with a 4.11 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 96 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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