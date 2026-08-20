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Ian Seymour
Tampa Bay Rays

Ian Seymour

Tampa Bay Rays • #61 RP

Ian Seymour And Rays Square Off Against Blue Jays On Aug. 20

Ian Seymour will get the start for his Tampa Bay Rays against the Toronto Blue Jays at Tropicana Field, on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Seymour has -102 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Seymour is 9-3 with a 4.11 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 96 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ian Seymour

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